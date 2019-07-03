Woman rescued from house fire in Marton

A woman was rescued by firefighters following a fire at a house in Marton near Baschurch yesterday evening.

Firefighters were called to the fire, which involved the kitchen of the property, at just before 8pm.

Firefighters rescued the woman from a first floor bedroom using a ladder.

Crews used a hosereel jet to put out the fire, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wem. Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance.

Also at the scene of the fire were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

