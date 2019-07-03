20.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Meeting hears ideas for the regeneration of Wellington

By Shropshire Live

A meeting to discuss the regeneration of Wellington heard a range of ideas about ways to enhance the town centre.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, a campaign to promote the town

The event, held at the new cinema and community arts centre The Orbit, was hosted by Sally Themans of Love Wellington, a campaign to promote the town.

“I explained how people could be involved in the Love Wellington project, which is supported by the town and borough council, and gave some background into how we can help high streets and town centres generally,” Sally said.

“There are some positive and exciting things currently going on in Wellington – such as the opening of The Orbit, an initiative to improve the fronts of buildings and a grant scheme designed to help new businesses to invest and fill vacant shops.

“We also discussed some ideas for the market which included the possibility of an exhibition space, museum or archive centre.”

The meeting was attended by the town Mayor Anthony Lowe, representatives of Telford & Wrekin Council, and several other local organisations.

Some of the other ideas suggested at the meeting were trees to be planted in the market square; work needed on two historical buildings highlighted by the Civic Society; half day closing and Sunday trading.

Art-related topics mentioned were a photography competition, the Belfry Theatre, The Wellington Arts Festival.

“Everyone agreed that Wellington should make more its free parking and brilliant motorway and rail connections and the fact that disabled access will soon be provided at the station and it was proposed that we explore the possibility of putting an information centre in Post Office.

“There was an idea to fill empty shop windows with displays from the various historical groups and interested parties in Wellington. It was something I saw in a small town in France recently and it was brilliant – cheerful and inexpensive and much more positive than seeing a pile of post.”

It was also reported that a new bakery, bookshop, restaurant, cycle shop kitchen doors and vintage clothing store had all recently secured retail space in the town.

“The audience acknowledged that Wellington has its challenges but we are all working to address these issues and we agreed to repeat our meeting in six months time to discuss what progress was being made,” Sally concluded.

