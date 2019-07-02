17.5 C
Future Fit: Trust Board reaffirms commitment as independent panel visits

By Martin Childs

The Independent Reconfiguration Panel is this week visiting Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust to scrutinise Future Fit plans, as the trust’s Board of Directors reaffirms their commitment to the plan.

The panel has been asked to scrutinise controversial plans to reconfigure Shropshire’s two main hospitals on behalf of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Telford and Wrekin Council made the referral to the Secretary of State in March because it believes that Future Fit is not in the best interests of health services in the area.

The plans to reconfigure the area’s hospital services, known as Future Fit, proposes to downgrade the A&E department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and move its consultant-led Women and Children’s Centre to Shrewsbury.

Ben Reid, Trust Chair of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said it was a step closer to a final decision: “The panel’s visit is a positive step towards a final decision on a scheme which we are keen to progress as soon as possible. “This is another chance for us to share our vision not only of the future of our hospitals but, along with our healthcare partners, for providing care out of the hospital setting.

“The panel will have the chance to hear from clinicians about why they believe our plans offer the best long-term solution for our patients before they make their final recommendations to the Secretary of State.”

Trust wants plans to move forward quickly

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Board last week, members said it was vital plans moved forward as quickly as possible.

Ben Reid, commented: “Through the hard work of people across the Trust and in the wider health and care community, we have secured a commitment of £312 million in funding from the Government to develop both hospital sites to deliver state-of-the-art facilities where staff will be proud to work and in which patients will choose to be treated.

“The money makes up the largest proportion of a £760 million investment from the Government – the single biggest capital injection of its kind in the NHS for over a decade. “As a Board, we remain fully committed to this plan. We are very clear that the move to separate planned and emergency care is the best thing to do, both for our patients and for our staff.

“Our emergency care workforce remains fragile and it is only by bringing all specialists together in one place that we can provide the safest, quickest and most dignified care to patients when they need it.

“Equally, having a centre for planned care will ensure far fewer operations are cancelled because of the pressure of emergency attendances and admissions, which are rising year-on-year.” 

Martin Childs
Martin Childs is the Features writer at Shropshire Live.
