Motorhome stolen from Shropshire village

Police are appealing for information after a motorhome was stolen from a Shropshire village.

The motor home, a silver Ford ‘Westfalia’ Nuggett, was taken from an address in Claverley at around 1am this morning (Monday 1 July).

It’s believed the offenders were in a dark vehicle, possible a golf or ford focus with both vehicles making off towards the Wombourne area.

The suspects are described as white and spoke with West Midlands accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 21s 010719.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

