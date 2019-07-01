Firefighters rescue man following bedroom fire in Telford

A man was rescued by firefighters following a fire at a house in Telford this lunchtime.
The fire broke out at a property in Festival Gardens, Arleston, at just before midday.
The fire involved the first floor bedroom of a semi-detached property.
Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington along with an operations officer.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus use a hosereel jet to put out the fire.
West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.
Supporting Shropshire Live...