Firefighters rescue man following bedroom fire in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

A man was rescued by firefighters following a fire at a house in Telford this lunchtime.

The fire broke out at a property in Festival Gardens, Arleston, at just before midday.

The fire involved the first floor bedroom of a semi-detached property.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus use a hosereel jet to put out the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Firefighters rescue man following bedroom fire in Telford

Latest Articles

