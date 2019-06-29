Thousands expected at this weekend’s Shrewsbury Food Festival

Thousands of people are expected at this weekend’s Shrewsbury Food Festival, which last year saw over 30,000 attend.

Crowds enjoy Shrewsbury Food Festival

Now in its seventh year, this year’s event sees over 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and activities for kids.

The festival’s organisers have this year expanded the BBQ area this year with BBQ teams competing, as well as sharing tips and recipes with the audience.

A chef school will feature talks and demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts.

This year sees a new ‘free from’ area, which reflects the food industry’s recent proliferation in that market. As well as meat-free, there will be gluten free, dairy free and host of other food themed alternatives.

There will be something for the whole family at the festival, with a dedicated kid’s zone, under 5’s play area, craft activities and sports.

Shropshire Festivals founder, Beth Heath, comments, “Shrewsbury Food Festival is a day for everyone – young or old, foodie or just fond of food – and now for the first time ever, we are introducing a dedicated free from area.

“We are also excited to step back in time with our medieval village and discover some new food stories from days of the past. The food festival evolves every year and we hope everyone joins us for a fantastic weekend of food and fun this June.”

