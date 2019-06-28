23 C
Newport care home retains ‘good’ quality rating

By Shropshire Live

Residents at a care home in Newport feel safe and secure thanks to the caring and excellent staff, an official report by health watchdogs has revealed.

Chris Wall, Chief Executive of Coverage Care Services
The Cottage Christian Nursing and Residential Home retained its ‘good’ status after undergoing an unannounced inspection by the Care Quality Commission on June 4.

The home in Granville Drive, which is run by Coverage Care Services, provides nursing and residential care for up to 40 older people.

During the visit, the inspection team spoke to seven residents and six members of staff including carers, nurses and the registered manager to assess how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led the service was, awarding it a ‘good’ rating across all categories.

One resident told them: “I am extremely fortunate to be in such a safe and caring place. Everything is so good here. The environment and the staff all create a safe and secure place to live. The staff are excellent and nothing is ever too much trouble for any of them.”

A relative commended staff as “nice and kind and very approachable and really caring in their attitude” with another resident adding: “They treat us all well and as individuals, they know what we like and what we don’t. They are there to help you as soon as you need it with a kind word and a smile and they are happy to chat with you and be with you. They also create a lovely social atmosphere, so you are never lonely or sad.”

Chief Executive Chris Wall said: “We are delighted that, once again, the way our team continues to put people, their needs and wishes at the centre of the service was recognised during the inspection.

“Delivering high quality person-centred care in a safe and stimulating environment whilst helping them to maintain their independence is a careful balancing act but one that the staff at The Cottage are clearly getting right.”

Manager Julie Stevenson added: “It has been very gratifying to hear honest opinions of our residents about how happy and well looked after they are.

“The inspectors only see a snapshot of life at the home but the impromptu nature of their visit means we get no forewarning so it is a genuine ‘warts and all’ experience for them. The fact that we had such a positive report is testament to the hard work of the entire team. We will build on this and continue to deliver the highest possible standard of care for our residents.”

The Cottage Christian Nursing and Residential Home is one of 14 homes in Shropshire run by the not-for-profit organisation Coverage Care, which is the county’s largest independent care provider.

