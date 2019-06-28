11.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 28, 2019
Home News

Firefighters called to car fire in Shrewsbury

By Chris Pritchard

A car was destroyed by fire in Shrewsbury during the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to Wellington Close in the Sundorne area of the town at around 12.30am.

One crew from Shrewsbury used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. They spent around 45 minutes working at the scene.

A fire investigation officer and West Mercia Police also attended.

Car damaged by fire in Donnington

Firefighters also dealt with a car fire in West Avenue, Donnington.

One fire appliance from Telford Central and a fire investigation officer attended at around 1am.

A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire which damaged the vehicle.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article

News

News

Firefighters called to car fire in Shrewsbury

A car was destroyed by fire in Shrewsbury during the early hours of this morning.
Read Article

Car and cyclist collide in Shrewsbury

A cyclist was injured during a collision involving a car in Shrewsbury on Thursday afternoon.
Read Article

Two cars stolen from driveway of home in Beckbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars were stolen from the driveway of a home in Beckbury yesterday morning.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury’s London Road ground staged Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship match against Dorset

Captain Joe Carrasco encouraged with Shropshire’s efforts before rain washes out final day

Joe Carrasco highlighted the positives as his opening game as captain of Shropshire’s cricketers ultimately ended with frustration at the hands of the weather.
Read Article
Pat Clarke, left, receives her regional award from Cathie Sabin, Shropshire’s former LTA President, at Edgbaston Priory

Tennis award winner Pat Clarke receives Wimbledon invitation from the LTA

Shropshire’s Pat Clarke has been invited to Wimbledon next month after being presented with her regional prize in the LTA’s British Tennis Awards. Pat Clarke, left, receives her regional award from Cathie Sabin,...
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town swoop for defender Aaron Pierre

Shrewsbury Town announce their fourth signing of the post-season, with the acquisition of Granada international Aaron Pierre.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Harriet Brooke Director at Brooke Solutions with Ben Mason from Aaron & Partners

Local business leaders hail expert HR workshops a success

A variety of Shropshire businesses have taken part in a free HR workshop offering expert advice on people management.
Read Article
SCE Chairman Paul Moran

Shropshire event to highlight construction opportunities

Construction companies wanting a bite of the cherry when it comes to winning work on multi-million pound building and development projects across the region are encouraged to attend an event next month.
Read Article
Emma Jones has joined the Lanyon Bowdler residential property team

Shropshire law firm strengthens residential property team

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has appointed a new solicitor to strengthen its residential property team.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
Read Article
Pictured from left to right: Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Leader; Mr Monopoly; Jake Houghton from the game’s makers Winning Moves UK and Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and leisure

Search begins for Shrewsbury Monopoly VIP

The makers of the new Shrewsbury Monopoly game are searching for a “deserving” VIP person or family to receive the very first game to roll off the presses.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

The 63 seater cinema opens this weekend. Photo: Wellington Orbit

Central Shropshire community cinema set to open this Saturday

A central Shropshire community cinema, cafe and arts centre will be screening their first ever film this Saturday 29 June.
Read Article
Kojo Anim will bring his debut UK tour to Theatre Severn

Britain’s Got Talent comedian Kojo Anim to visit Shrewsbury with debut tour

Britain’s Got Talent’s stand out stand-up comedy star Kojo Anim is heading out on the road and stopping at Shrewsbury with his debut UK tour.
Read Article
The cast of 37 pupils have learned to tap-dance and the spectacular song and dance numbers

Adams pupils present Anything Goes

Pupils at Haberdashers’ Adams in Newport are putting on a spectacular production of the musical Anything Goes.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
11.2 ° C
12.2 °
10 °
87 %
3.6kmh
21 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
23 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP