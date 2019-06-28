Firefighters called to car fire in Shrewsbury

A car was destroyed by fire in Shrewsbury during the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to Wellington Close in the Sundorne area of the town at around 12.30am.

One crew from Shrewsbury used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. They spent around 45 minutes working at the scene.



A fire investigation officer and West Mercia Police also attended.

Car damaged by fire in Donnington

Firefighters also dealt with a car fire in West Avenue, Donnington.

One fire appliance from Telford Central and a fire investigation officer attended at around 1am.

A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire which damaged the vehicle.

Supporting Shropshire Live...