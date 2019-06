A cyclist was injured during a collision involving a car in Shrewsbury on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to The Column in Abbey Foregate at around 4.17pm.

Firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service administered first aid and oxygen therapy to the casualty before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

West Mercia Police also attended.

The condition of the casualty is not known.

