Two cars stolen from driveway of home in Beckbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars were stolen from the driveway of a home in Beckbury yesterday morning.

Between 2.30am and 7.30am, offenders entered a house on Caynton Road and stole car keys.

A maroon Kia Sportage with a registration ending WRO and a green Land Rover Defender with a registration ending CWX were then stolen from the driveway.

Police say the Land Rover is particularly distinctive as it has a large winch on the front and an agricultural steel canopy on the rear.

Witness Appeal

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the offence or anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around 2.30am.

If anyone has any information, please call Detective Constable Marvin Choudhury on 101, quoting incident number 248S of 26 June 2019.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

