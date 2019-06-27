Motorists delayed on A41 north of Weston Heath following fire involving HGV

Motorists are facing delays following a fire involving a heavy goods vehicle on the A41 near Bloomsbury garage just north of Weston Heath.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the incident, which involved a heavy goods vehicle carrying low hazard fuel, at around 11.50am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Albrighton and Newport along with operations and hazmat officers attended.

One hosereel jet and a dry powder extinguisher was used by firefighters.

West Mercia Police officers are also in attendance with traffic in the area building up.

Police in attendance with fire brigade to a incident on A41 near Bloomsbury garage. Traffic is building up and causing some delays. Plan your journey, allow travel times and stay safe — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) June 27, 2019

