Motorists delayed on A41 north of Weston Heath following fire involving HGV

By Chris Pritchard

Motorists are facing delays following a fire involving a heavy goods vehicle on the A41 near Bloomsbury garage just north of Weston Heath.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the incident, which involved a heavy goods vehicle carrying low hazard fuel, at around 11.50am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Albrighton and Newport along with operations and hazmat officers attended.

One hosereel jet and a dry powder extinguisher was used by firefighters.

West Mercia Police officers are also in attendance with traffic in the area building up.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Baby Feet Generic - Pixabay

The families hurt by medical negligence need transparency to heal

A leading birth injuries solicitor says families hurt by medical negligence need more transparency and empathy from medical professionals.
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
