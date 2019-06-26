Appeal launched to find ‘callous’ person who left dog dying in woodland near Telford

The RSPCA is appealing for information to find the ‘callous’ person who left a dying dog tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford.

The elderly dog, which was struggling to stand, was found tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford. Photo: RSPCA

The black and tan crossbreed dog was found collapsed and tied up by her lead to a branch in Onny Grove, off Redhill Way, in Donnington, by a dog walker on Wednesday 19 June at about 6.30pm.

She alerted the RSPCA and Inspector Nayman Dunderdale was sent to investigate.

He took the elderly dog, which was struggling to stand, for emergency veterinary treatment but x-rays revealed the dog had several large tumours which were causing her to be in pain so the decision was made to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

Nayman said: “The poor dog was just dumped in her hour of need when she was clearly gravely ill.

“She was struggling to stand and kept collapsing, she was obviously in pain but someone just discarded her like a piece of rubbish.

“We have no idea how long she was there for. She had no water or food nearby and she was tied to the branch of a tree which was off the main footpath so it was lucky she was found or she could have suffered a lingering and lonely death.

“She was thin and weighed about 10kg although she should have weighed about 16kgs and an x-ray revealed she had a number of tumours.

“It seems whoever owned her callously decided to abandon her rather then get the veterinary treatment she obviously needed.

“I am keen to find the person responsible and appealing for anyone who knows who owned this distinctive looking dog – who was not microchipped – to get in touch. She was found wearing a red lead which someone may recognise as well.

“I am also wanting to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area which might help the investigation to contact us.”

Anyone who can help should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

The dog was found tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford with a red lead. Photo: RSPCA

Supporting Shropshire Live...