Two cars became stuck in flood water after heavy rain caused flash flooding at Walcot yesterday evening.

Five fire appliances including the rescue tender and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer.

One of the cars was pulled clear of the water prior to the arrival of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A second car was removed from the flood water by fire service personnel.

