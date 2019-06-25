15.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Home News

Six sentenced for county lines drug dealing in Shropshire

By Shropshire Live

Five men and a woman involved in county lines drug dealing in Shropshire have today been sentenced.

Those sentenced today were Ryan Langshaw, Jack Ross, Jake Burrows, Jake Dykstra, Florence Marley and Paul Watton
Those sentenced today were Ryan Langshaw, Jack Ross, Jake Burrows, Jake Dykstra, Florence Marley and Paul Watton

In January 2016, officers from West Mercia Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit launched an investigation into the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Shrewsbury and Whitchurch.

The investigation found an organised crime group were running a county lines drug dealing operation from Liverpool into Shropshire on a daily basis.

Officers identified the supply of drugs into the county was co-ordinated from a mobile phone which was based in Merseyside.

The number was given to customers in Shropshire to ring to order their drugs with members of the group travelling between Merseyside and Shropshire on a regular basis to deal drugs to local users.

They also recruited local drug dealers to assist in providing them with local knowledge, transport and a base to operate from.

Police believe they made in excess of £500,000 from their activity.

Today, the group were sentenced to more than 34 years’ imprisonment at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Jake Burrows, 24, from Hale, Liverpool, was convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Sentenced to nine years and six months. He was also given a one year suspended sentence to run concurrently for a robbery in Warrington in 2015. He will be subject to a serious crime prevention order on release from prison.

Jack Ross, 21, of Speke, Liverpool was convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He was sentenced to five years and six months.

Ryan Langshaw, 21, of Speke, Liverpool was convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He is sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

Jake Dykstra, 21, also from Speke, Liverpool was convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine. He was sentenced to five and a half years to run concurrently for each offence, and was also sentenced to two years to run concurrently in connection with three other offences in Bournemouth, Hereford and Shrewsbury between 2016 and 2017.

Florence Marley, 58, from Shrewsbury was convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and sentenced to two and a half years in Prison.

Paul Watton, 34, from Whitchurch was issued with a two year suspended sentence for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

On 12 February this year, a 24-year-old man from Liverpool was convicted on conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison. He will also be subject to a serious crime prevention order on release from prison.

Investigation

The investigation was led by Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector, Gavin Kinrade.

He said: “This gang who preyed on vulnerable members of our community addicted to illicit drugs. They showed no regard for these very vulnerable individuals or to the misery and devastation heroin and crack cocaine cause to individuals, their families or our community. They were motivated solely by greed.

“This was a complex and time consuming investigation and these offenders have been brought to justice by a professional and dedicated team of detectives who continue to fight organised crime in West Mercia. It should also act as a warning to other county lines gangs of what they can expect if they commit crime in West Mercia.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article

News

News

Those sentenced today were Ryan Langshaw, Jack Ross, Jake Burrows, Jake Dykstra, Florence Marley and Paul Watton

Six sentenced for county lines drug dealing in Shropshire

Five men and a woman involved in county lines drug dealing in Shropshire have today been sentenced.
Read Article

Five arrested and firearm seized on second day of police operation

The second day of a police operation aimed at disrupting and preventing night-time criminality across Shropshire saw five suspects arrested following a police pursuit.
Read Article

Further £10m to be invested in Telford and Wrekin’s roads and footpaths

A further £10m is to be invested into Telford and Wrekin’s roads and footpaths this year.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town swoop for defender Aaron Pierre

Shrewsbury Town announce their fourth signing of the post-season, with the acquisition of Granada international Aaron Pierre.
Read Article
Vice Captain - Carolyn Lees, Ladies Captain - Joy Foster, Overall Winner - Marlyn Radford and Vanessa Statham

Lady Captain’s Day held at Bridgnorth Golf Club

55 ladies turned out to play on Lady Captain's day at Bridgnorth Golf Club.
Read Article

Shropshire’s Over 60s remain in National Championship pole position

Shropshire’s Over 60s stayed in pole position in their group in the National Championship despite the best efforts of Derbyshire – and the weather.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Matt Snelson

Shropshire projects scoop £1.1m to boost skills training

Three schemes to boost skills training across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin have been awarded more than £1.1 million.
Read Article
Shrewsbury’s Mayor and Mayoress Phil and Carol Gillam with (from left) Chris Skitt, Darren Lloyd, Ed Glover and Lucy Wilde at the start of the 24-hour duathlon on Saturday

Workmates pedal and run 1,333 km to make Darren’s dreams come true

Shropshire workmates and supporters cycled and ran 1,333 kilometres on a 24-hour duathlon at the weekend to raise money for a popular colleague who is bravely fighting terminal cancer. Shrewsbury’s Mayor and Mayoress Phil and...
Read Article
Carol Ewels and Sheila Henshall, of the Always Consult business consultancy

Help on hand to make the move from mate to manager

Expert advice for staff hoping to make the leap into management will be on offer from two business gurus at a free Telford event.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Pictured from left to right: Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Leader; Mr Monopoly; Jake Houghton from the game’s makers Winning Moves UK and Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and leisure

Search begins for Shrewsbury Monopoly VIP

The makers of the new Shrewsbury Monopoly game are searching for a “deserving” VIP person or family to receive the very first game to roll off the presses.
Read Article
Leighton Primary School - Google Internet Legends

Google visits School in Shrewsbury as part of online safety campaign

Children at Leighton Primary School in Shrewsbury had a visit from internet giant Google to bring awareness of staying safe while online.
Read Article
Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 29 June. Photo: ©UK MOD Crown Copyright 2019

SSAFA Shropshire to mark Armed Forces Day 2019

A team of SSAFA volunteers will be hitting the streets of Shrewsbury later this month for Armed Forces Day, raising vital funds to aid the work they do.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

RAF Museum' Cosford's Summer of Spitfire programme run until September. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Museum launches Summer of Spitfire at Armed Forces Weekend

RAF Museum Cosford will launch its ‘Summer of Spitfire’ season of family activities at the Armed Forces Weekend celebrations taking place this weekend.
Read Article
Beatrix Potter by Delmar Banner, 1938 © National Portrait Gallery London

National Trust exhibition celebrates the champions of the natural world

Champions of the natural world, from the 19th century to the present day, will be celebrated in a new exhibition at the National Trust's Attingham Park.
Read Article
The two events were part of Follies Festival at Hawkstone Park Follies

Follies Festival cancels two out of three events due to extreme weather

Event organisers have been forced to cancel two out of three events scheduled to take place over the Follies Festival weekend at Hawkstone Park Follies.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
15.4 ° C
17.2 °
13.3 °
77 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP