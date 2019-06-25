Shrewsbury medical practice to close

A Shrewsbury medical practice is set to close after a new provider to run the service was unable to be found.

Whitehall Medical Practice which is run by Malling Health is to close on Monday, 30 September when the current contract ends.

NHS Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says it tried to find a new provider to run GP services at the Monkmoor Road practice through a formal procurement process where interested parties were asked to submit proposals. No applications were received.

Nicky Wilde, Director of Primary Care at the CCG, said: “Despite the best efforts of the CCG, disappointingly no interested parties came forward to take on the running of the new contract for the GP service so regrettably the practice will close.

“We are confident that patients will be able to find places at other local alternative practices and we have been working with those practices in close vicinity to help accommodate transferring patients.”

