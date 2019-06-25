Further £10m to be invested in Telford and Wrekin’s roads and footpaths

A further £10m is to be invested into Telford and Wrekin’s roads and footpaths this year.

The investment is being made through the Pride in Our Community programme and follows a national survey which showed the condition of roads in the borough is among the best in the region.



The 2018 National Transport and Highways Survey is used by local authorities as a benchmark of public satisfaction with the condition of an area’s road and footpath network as well as a number of other indicators.

The 2018/2019 survey’s results show that the borough has one of the best condition principal (A Road) route networks in the country with 1% requiring maintenance. The regional and national averages in contrast are 3%

It also shows that the borough has the best condition unclassified road network in the West Midlands with only 9% of the network requiring maintenance. The next closest is Stafffordshire with 11%, while the regional and national average figure is 17%.

Telford & Wrekin Council is ranked 16th nationally for overall satisfaction out of 113 highway authorities.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for Transport, said: “The survey is a very useful measure to see how we are performing both in the public’s mind and compared with other councils, at a time when transport and highways budgets are under increasing strain.

“While the picture is generally a positive one, particularly for the condition of roads compared with other areas, it highlights that there is still plenty more for us to do.

“That is why we are continuing through the Pride in Our Community programme to invest more in improving roads and footpaths in the borough.

“A quality transport network is absolutely key to helping create a better borough and is a very strong selling point for businesses looking to invest in the borough.”

