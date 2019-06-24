Work starts at Malinslee bungalows

Social housing provider, The Wrekin Housing Trust, has appointed J Harper & Sons to build nine bungalows in Malinslee, Telford, which will be available for affordable rent.

When completed the nine bungalows in Malinslee will be available for affordable rent

The properties will consist of one three-bedroom bungalow and eight two-bedroom bungalows. Two of the two-bedroom bungalows will be specially adapted to support tenants with a disability. All the properties will have a private back garden and parking space at the front.

J Harper & Sons has begun work on-site with the bungalows being built opposite Old Park Primary School and Nursery, next to the Trinity Healthcare Centre, with access from Brunel Road. The work is scheduled to be completed in early 2020.

The Wrekin House Trust is currently also working with J Harper & Sons at St Matthew’s Road in Donnington on a scheme to build 23 affordable properties, which will consist of 18 two-bedroom houses, two three-bedroom houses and three two-bedroom bungalows. All properties will be available for affordable rent.

This development is due to be completed by summer 2020.

Steve Williams, who is overseeing work at both sites, said: “The Trust has a good working relationship with J Harper & Sons as we’ve partnered on a number of other projects in recent years, so it’s great to have them onboard.

“The work at both sites is very important as there is a significant shortage of affordable housing in Telford. The Malinslee bungalows came about as a result of working with Telford & Wrekin Council to look at the housing need in that area.

“The work at St Matthew’s Road has involved the demolition of the three existing blocks. These blocks were not fit for purpose, which is why we made the decision to knock them down and build brand new properties.”

Antony Rees, Group Managing Director of J Harper & Sons, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to carry out the contractual works at these two sites. In Malinslee, the bungalows will be a great asset to both the local area and local people. The works are designed to suit disabled residents to allow them to not only regain independence but to do so in an affordable way.

“The Donnington site poses great difficulty in terms of the existing mine shafts, however, a complex layout has been engineered to overcome these challenges. We are looking forward to working with Wrekin Housing Trust to produce a high-quality development to improve the local area and support new tenants.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...