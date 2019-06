A fault with the signalling system between Shrewsbury and Oakengates caused disruption for passengers travelling between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton this morning.

Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway services were unable to operate for most of the morning.

Replacement buses were operational between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury in both directions for a time.

The signalling system is now working, but disruption is expected to continue until lunchtime.

