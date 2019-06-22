15.2 C
Shropshire
Saturday, June 22, 2019
Telford & Wrekin Council leader to meet panel over Future Fit referral

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council’s referral to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the local NHS’ decision over the future of the area’s hospital services will progress on to its next phase of examination in July.

The plans to reconfigure the area’s hospital services, known as ‘Future Fit’, proposes to downgrade the A&E department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and move its consultant-led Women and Children’s Centre to Shrewsbury.

Council leader Shaun Davies has been contacted by the Independent Review Panel (IRP) acting for the Secretary of State Matt Hancock MP, who will decide the Council’s referral of the Future Fit decision.

The Panel has now asked to interview Cllr Davies in July as it gathers further evidence around the decision before giving its final advice to the Health Secretary.

Cllr Davies said: “This is another very important step forward in the referral process and further evidence of the strong case that we have made. We welcome the fact that this will now be considered in even greater detail.

“We also welcome that the IRP will take the time to come and talk to me and I trust that they will also speak with others involved in what we believe has been a deeply flawed Future Fit process.

“Clearly they think that there is more around Future Fit that needs looking into in greater detail.”

The Council made the referral to the Secretary of State in March because it believes that Future Fit is not in the best interests of health services in the area. The Council also says that the consultation with the Joint Scrutiny Committee was “inadequate”.

Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs who decide on and pay for health services in their areas) backed the Future Fit plans at the end of January.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Mayor of the borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, attended the awards ceremony earlier this week

Telford school scoops national award for raising awareness of loan sharks

Staff and pupils at Holmer Lake Primary School in Telford are celebrating after being named National Champions of the Stop Loan Sharks Awards.
Shropshire youngsters learn life skills with the Crucial Crew

This month saw over 1,400 local school children turn out for the 25th annual Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew event.
Shropshire will face Dorset at Shrewsbury’s London Road ground

Shropshire’s new skipper excited by the start of Unicorns Championship season

Joe Carrasco insists he’s excited about leading Shropshire’s cricketers for the first time as he prepares for the county’s Unicorns Championship opener this weekend.
Josh Hustwick

Hustwick returns to Tigers 2

Telford Tigers 2 have announced the first defenceman on the roster this season; Josh Hustwick.
Shrewsbury Town welcome Portsmouth on opening day of new season

Shrewsbury Town face a tricky start to the 2019/20 campaign as they welcome former Premier League outfit Portsmouth.
David Findlay

1st Choice Insurance acquires commercial insurance broker

Shrewsbury-based 1st Choice Insurance has acquired David Findlay, a commercial insurance broker with over 30 years experience.
TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris at the new plant

TG Concrete expands into new areas

A family-owned Shropshire firm has invested in two new concrete plants to extend its reach to customers even further afield.
Teams of four pupils will be invited to tackle the demanding brief that will involve designing and making a mechanical device using just basic tools and materials

Shropshire schools wanted as manufacturers join forces to launch ‘Design and Make’ Challenge

Nine manufacturers from across the West Midlands are joining forces to help inspire the engineers of the future at a special event next month.
Leighton Primary School - Google Internet Legends

Google visits School in Shrewsbury as part of online safety campaign

Children at Leighton Primary School in Shrewsbury had a visit from internet giant Google to bring awareness of staying safe while online.
Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 29 June. Photo: ©UK MOD Crown Copyright 2019

SSAFA Shropshire to mark Armed Forces Day 2019

A team of SSAFA volunteers will be hitting the streets of Shrewsbury later this month for Armed Forces Day, raising vital funds to aid the work they do.
FSC Chairman Professor Desmond Thompson is awarded The CIEEM Medal for his outstanding and life-long contribution to nature conservation and upland ecology

FSC chairman awarded top environmental accolade

The chairman of one of the UK’s leading environmental education charities is to be added to an A-list of highly influential ecologists.
RAF Museum' Cosford's Summer of Spitfire programme run until September. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Museum launches Summer of Spitfire at Armed Forces Weekend

RAF Museum Cosford will launch its ‘Summer of Spitfire’ season of family activities at the Armed Forces Weekend celebrations taking place this weekend.
Beatrix Potter by Delmar Banner, 1938 © National Portrait Gallery London

National Trust exhibition celebrates the champions of the natural world

Champions of the natural world, from the 19th century to the present day, will be celebrated in a new exhibition at the National Trust's Attingham Park.
The two events were part of Follies Festival at Hawkstone Park Follies

Follies Festival cancels two out of three events due to extreme weather

Event organisers have been forced to cancel two out of three events scheduled to take place over the Follies Festival weekend at Hawkstone Park Follies.
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
