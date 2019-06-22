15.2 C
Shropshire
Saturday, June 22, 2019
Home News

Telford school scoops national award for raising awareness of loan sharks

By Shropshire Live

Staff and pupils at Holmer Lake Primary School in Telford are celebrating after being named National Champions of the Stop Loan Sharks Awards.

Mayor of the borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, attended the awards ceremony earlier this week
Mayor of the borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, attended the awards ceremony earlier this week

The hotly contested award recognises the school’s prolonged campaign warning children about the dangers of falling prey to loan sharks when they grow up, and promoting alternative methods of borrowing to the community.

The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) launched a competition for children to design a banner to help raise awareness of the perils posed by loan sharks. The winning design is now on display at the front of the school.

Mayor of the borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, attended the awards ceremony earlier this week.  IMLT mascot “Sid the Shark” presented Holmer Lake and Just Credit Union with their trophies and a £3,000 cheque.

The extra funding will be used on initiatives such as engagement with pupils and parents to highlight the dangers of unscrupulous lenders and encouragement for families to join the credit union – with cash incentives for those who continue to save.

Rachel Gillett, Holmer Lake Deputy Headteacher said: “We are thrilled to have received national recognition for our loan shark project. The children were so receptive to the theme and used their creativity to help spread the message. There is significant evidence that our pupils now have a greater understanding of debt, savings and interest, which can only support them with Financial Literacy in the future.”

Holmer Lake works closely with Just Credit Union to provide pupils with a savings club, which allows them to bank their pocket money at the school.

Councillor Reynolds added: “I would like to congratulate the staff and pupils at Holmer Lake Primary School on being named national champions at the Stop Loan Sharks Awards – this is a great achievement, not just for the school but the whole borough.”

An estimated 310,000 households nationally are borrowing from illegal money lenders.

Loan sharks prey on the most vulnerable and make people’s lives a misery using violence and intimidation to extract money at exorbitant rates of interest.

Tony Quigley, Head of the England IMLT congratulated the school and credit union on their success.

He said: “Holmer Lake School and Just Credit Union have shown real commitment to highlighting the issue of illegal money lending to their community. It is very important that young people learn about managing their finances – the better educated they are in this area the less they are likely to become victims of loan sharks later in life. I urge anyone who has fallen victim to this crime not to suffer in silence, but contact the team for help and support.”

Nationally, Illegal Money Lending Teams have secured more than 394 prosecutions for illegal money lending and related activity, leading to nearly 480 years’ worth of custodial sentences. They have written off £74.9 million worth of illegal debt and helped over 29,000 people.

To report a loan shark, call the 24 hour confidential hotline on 0300 555 2222.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article

News

News

Telford & Wrekin Council leader to meet panel over Future Fit referral

Telford & Wrekin Council's referral of Future Fit to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care will progress on to its next phase of examination in July.
Read Article
Mayor of the borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, attended the awards ceremony earlier this week

Telford school scoops national award for raising awareness of loan sharks

Staff and pupils at Holmer Lake Primary School in Telford are celebrating after being named National Champions of the Stop Loan Sharks Awards.
Read Article

Shropshire youngsters learn life skills with the Crucial Crew

This month saw over 1,400 local school children turn out for the 25th annual Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew event.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire will face Dorset at Shrewsbury’s London Road ground

Shropshire’s new skipper excited by the start of Unicorns Championship season

Joe Carrasco insists he’s excited about leading Shropshire’s cricketers for the first time as he prepares for the county’s Unicorns Championship opener this weekend.
Read Article
Josh Hustwick

Hustwick returns to Tigers 2

Telford Tigers 2 have announced the first defenceman on the roster this season; Josh Hustwick.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town welcome Portsmouth on opening day of new season

Shrewsbury Town face a tricky start to the 2019/20 campaign as they welcome former Premier League outfit Portsmouth.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

David Findlay

1st Choice Insurance acquires commercial insurance broker

Shrewsbury-based 1st Choice Insurance has acquired David Findlay, a commercial insurance broker with over 30 years experience.
Read Article
TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris at the new plant

TG Concrete expands into new areas

A family-owned Shropshire firm has invested in two new concrete plants to extend its reach to customers even further afield.
Read Article
Teams of four pupils will be invited to tackle the demanding brief that will involve designing and making a mechanical device using just basic tools and materials

Shropshire schools wanted as manufacturers join forces to launch ‘Design and Make’ Challenge

Nine manufacturers from across the West Midlands are joining forces to help inspire the engineers of the future at a special event next month.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Leighton Primary School - Google Internet Legends

Google visits School in Shrewsbury as part of online safety campaign

Children at Leighton Primary School in Shrewsbury had a visit from internet giant Google to bring awareness of staying safe while online.
Read Article
Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 29 June. Photo: ©UK MOD Crown Copyright 2019

SSAFA Shropshire to mark Armed Forces Day 2019

A team of SSAFA volunteers will be hitting the streets of Shrewsbury later this month for Armed Forces Day, raising vital funds to aid the work they do.
Read Article
FSC Chairman Professor Desmond Thompson is awarded The CIEEM Medal for his outstanding and life-long contribution to nature conservation and upland ecology

FSC chairman awarded top environmental accolade

The chairman of one of the UK’s leading environmental education charities is to be added to an A-list of highly influential ecologists.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

RAF Museum' Cosford's Summer of Spitfire programme run until September. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Museum launches Summer of Spitfire at Armed Forces Weekend

RAF Museum Cosford will launch its ‘Summer of Spitfire’ season of family activities at the Armed Forces Weekend celebrations taking place this weekend.
Read Article
Beatrix Potter by Delmar Banner, 1938 © National Portrait Gallery London

National Trust exhibition celebrates the champions of the natural world

Champions of the natural world, from the 19th century to the present day, will be celebrated in a new exhibition at the National Trust's Attingham Park.
Read Article
The two events were part of Follies Festival at Hawkstone Park Follies

Follies Festival cancels two out of three events due to extreme weather

Event organisers have been forced to cancel two out of three events scheduled to take place over the Follies Festival weekend at Hawkstone Park Follies.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
15.2 ° C
17.2 °
12.2 °
67 %
1.5kmh
20 %
Sat
21 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
22 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP