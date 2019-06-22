Man wanted after fleeing police across rooftops in Telford

Police in Telford are asking for assistance in locating a man wanted for escaping lawful custody yesterday.



Scott Fitzgerald, 30, of Donnington, Telford is wanted for escaping lawful custody following an incident at a house in James Way, Donnington, Telford yesterday.

Officers attended the address at 12.10pm to arrest Fitzgerald in connection with separate offences.

After making an arrest there was an altercation and the prisoner climbed on to the roof. At 9.30pm he fled across the rooftops and left the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who sees Fitzgerald or knows of his whereabouts to call 101 quoting incident 296s of 21 June 2019.



Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...