Telford man charged following incident in Dawley

A 31 year-old-man from Telford has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Matthew Walls, of King Street, Dawley, was charged yesterday and has been remanded in custody.

The charges come following an incident in Dawley on Wednesday morning in which a man in his late teens was assaulted on King Street, close to the Dawley Social Club.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and a suspected stab wound to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Walls will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

