Telford man charged following incident in Dawley

By Shropshire Live

A 31 year-old-man from Telford has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Matthew Walls, of King Street, Dawley, was charged yesterday and has been remanded in custody.

The charges come following an incident in Dawley on Wednesday morning in which a man in his late teens was assaulted on King Street, close to the Dawley Social Club.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and a suspected stab wound to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Walls will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Arrests made as police target antisocial driving and criminal activity in south Shropshire

Three people were arrested and 86 vehicles stopped during a police operation targeting antisocial driving and criminal activity in south Shropshire last night.
Arrest made following assault in Dawley

A 31-year-old man from Telford has been arrested in connection with an assault which took place in Dawley yesterday.
Shrewsbury Town welcome Portsmouth on opening day of new season

Shrewsbury Town face a tricky start to the 2019/20 campaign as they welcome former Premier League outfit Portsmouth.
Schools Half Marathon is a cumulative half marathon for children aged 4-11 years

Success for Telford and Wrekin Schools Half Marathon

The Telford and Wrekin Schools Half Marathon took place on Saturday 15 June and welcomed more than 450 children to Oakengates Athletics Track.
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town loan veteran striker Steve Morrison

Shrewsbury Town complete their third signing of the post-season with the arrival of the vastly experienced former Wales international on a deal until the end of the season.
TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris at the new plant

TG Concrete expands into new areas

A family-owned Shropshire firm has invested in two new concrete plants to extend its reach to customers even further afield.
Teams of four pupils will be invited to tackle the demanding brief that will involve designing and making a mechanical device using just basic tools and materials

Shropshire schools wanted as manufacturers join forces to launch ‘Design and Make’ Challenge

Nine manufacturers from across the West Midlands are joining forces to help inspire the engineers of the future at a special event next month.
Martyn Rowlands, managing director of Pipekit and Andy Tretton, commercial manager at Shrewsbury Town FC cement the second season together

Pipekit build on partnership with Shrewsbury Town FC

Pipekit, the Shrewsbury based online pipework and drainage distributor, has reaped dividends in its first year of being the website and social media partner for Shrewsbury Town.
Leighton Primary School - Google Internet Legends

Google visits School in Shrewsbury as part of online safety campaign

Children at Leighton Primary School in Shrewsbury had a visit from internet giant Google to bring awareness of staying safe while online.
Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 29 June. Photo: ©UK MOD Crown Copyright 2019

SSAFA Shropshire to mark Armed Forces Day 2019

A team of SSAFA volunteers will be hitting the streets of Shrewsbury later this month for Armed Forces Day, raising vital funds to aid the work they do.
FSC Chairman Professor Desmond Thompson is awarded The CIEEM Medal for his outstanding and life-long contribution to nature conservation and upland ecology

FSC chairman awarded top environmental accolade

The chairman of one of the UK’s leading environmental education charities is to be added to an A-list of highly influential ecologists.
RAF Museum' Cosford's Summer of Spitfire programme run until September. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Museum launches Summer of Spitfire at Armed Forces Weekend

RAF Museum Cosford will launch its ‘Summer of Spitfire’ season of family activities at the Armed Forces Weekend celebrations taking place this weekend.
Beatrix Potter by Delmar Banner, 1938 © National Portrait Gallery London

National Trust exhibition celebrates the champions of the natural world

Champions of the natural world, from the 19th century to the present day, will be celebrated in a new exhibition at the National Trust's Attingham Park.
The two events were part of Follies Festival at Hawkstone Park Follies

Follies Festival cancels two out of three events due to extreme weather

Event organisers have been forced to cancel two out of three events scheduled to take place over the Follies Festival weekend at Hawkstone Park Follies.
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Latest Articles

