Teenage boy arrested following sexual assault in Shrewsbury

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and released on police bail following a sexual assault in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened sometime between 11.45pm on Wednesday, 19 June and 12.15am on Thursday, 20 June on Forest Way.

The victim, a teenage boy, was not injured but left shaken following the assault.



Appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing to the public to help identify witnesses who may have seen the incident.

One witness who may be able to help police with their enquiries is described as a teenage male with dark brown hair, wearing a grey tracksuit and a hoody, who is believed to have been in the area at the time.

Another potential witness was seen to drive past on a moped at around the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Julie Shephard from West Mercia Police said: “We take reports of this nature very seriously and a thorough investigation is underway while the victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.

“This was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public, and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed it or saw anything suspicious in the Forest Way area at the time of the offence to please come forward.

“We would particularly like to speak to the pedestrian and moped driver who are believed to have been in the area at the time.”



Anyone with any information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 15s of 20 June. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.



