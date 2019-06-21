NHS Trust appoints interim Chief Executive

The Trust which runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals has appointed Paula Clark as Interim Chief Executive from 1 July.

It follows on from the announcement, earlier this month, of Chief Executive, Simon Wright’s decision to leave The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Simon Wright is leaving the trust after nearly four years as it faces criticism for its handling of Future Fit, a plan to reorganise health care for Shropshire and after the trust was placed in special measures in November last year due to concerns about maternity and emergency services.



Paula Clarke is the former Chief Executive at University of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM) which she joined in October 2016, having previously been chief executive of the Dudley Group Foundation Trust and before that Burton Hospitals Foundation Trust.

Wealth of experience

Ben Reid, Trust Chair, said: “Paula brings with her a wealth of experience. She has been a chief executive in the NHS for 20 years and has featured on Health Service Journal’s top chief executive list in the last three years.

“I look forward to working with Paula and I am sure she will receive a warm welcome and support from teams across the Trust when she starts with us.”

