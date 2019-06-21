17.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 21, 2019
NHS Trust appoints interim Chief Executive

By Shropshire Live

The Trust which runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals has appointed Paula Clark as Interim Chief Executive from 1 July.

Paula Clarke joins The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust as interim Chief Executive

It follows on from the announcement, earlier this month, of Chief Executive, Simon Wright’s decision to leave The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Simon Wright is leaving the trust after nearly four years as it faces criticism for its handling of Future Fit, a plan to reorganise health care for Shropshire and after the trust was placed in special measures in November last year due to concerns about maternity and emergency services.

Paula Clarke is the former Chief Executive at University of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM) which she joined in October 2016, having previously been chief executive of the Dudley Group Foundation Trust and before that Burton Hospitals Foundation Trust.

Wealth of experience

Ben Reid, Trust Chair, said: “Paula brings with her a wealth of experience. She has been a chief executive in the NHS for 20 years and has featured on Health Service Journal’s top chief executive list in the last three years.

“I look forward to working with Paula and I am sure she will receive a warm welcome and support from teams across the Trust when she starts with us.”

The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
News

News

Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper

Estranged husband of Cheryl Hooper found guilty of her murder

The estranged husband of Cheryl Hooper who was shot outside her home in Newport has today been found guilty of her murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Teenage boy arrested following sexual assault in Shrewsbury

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and released on police bail following a sexual assault in Shrewsbury.
Sport

Sport

Shropshire will face Dorset at Shrewsbury’s London Road ground

Shropshire’s new skipper excited by the start of Unicorns Championship season

Joe Carrasco insists he’s excited about leading Shropshire’s cricketers for the first time as he prepares for the county’s Unicorns Championship opener this weekend.
Josh Hustwick

Hustwick returns to Tigers 2

Telford Tigers 2 have announced the first defenceman on the roster this season; Josh Hustwick.
Shrewsbury Town welcome Portsmouth on opening day of new season

Shrewsbury Town face a tricky start to the 2019/20 campaign as they welcome former Premier League outfit Portsmouth.
Business

Business

David Findlay

1st Choice Insurance acquires commercial insurance broker

Shrewsbury-based 1st Choice Insurance has acquired David Findlay, a commercial insurance broker with over 30 years experience.
TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris at the new plant

TG Concrete expands into new areas

A family-owned Shropshire firm has invested in two new concrete plants to extend its reach to customers even further afield.
Teams of four pupils will be invited to tackle the demanding brief that will involve designing and making a mechanical device using just basic tools and materials

Shropshire schools wanted as manufacturers join forces to launch ‘Design and Make’ Challenge

Nine manufacturers from across the West Midlands are joining forces to help inspire the engineers of the future at a special event next month.
Features

Features

Leighton Primary School - Google Internet Legends

Google visits School in Shrewsbury as part of online safety campaign

Children at Leighton Primary School in Shrewsbury had a visit from internet giant Google to bring awareness of staying safe while online.
Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 29 June. Photo: ©UK MOD Crown Copyright 2019

SSAFA Shropshire to mark Armed Forces Day 2019

A team of SSAFA volunteers will be hitting the streets of Shrewsbury later this month for Armed Forces Day, raising vital funds to aid the work they do.
FSC Chairman Professor Desmond Thompson is awarded The CIEEM Medal for his outstanding and life-long contribution to nature conservation and upland ecology

FSC chairman awarded top environmental accolade

The chairman of one of the UK’s leading environmental education charities is to be added to an A-list of highly influential ecologists.
Entertainment

Entertainment

RAF Museum' Cosford's Summer of Spitfire programme run until September. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Museum launches Summer of Spitfire at Armed Forces Weekend

RAF Museum Cosford will launch its ‘Summer of Spitfire’ season of family activities at the Armed Forces Weekend celebrations taking place this weekend.
Beatrix Potter by Delmar Banner, 1938 © National Portrait Gallery London

National Trust exhibition celebrates the champions of the natural world

Champions of the natural world, from the 19th century to the present day, will be celebrated in a new exhibition at the National Trust's Attingham Park.
The two events were part of Follies Festival at Hawkstone Park Follies

Follies Festival cancels two out of three events due to extreme weather

Event organisers have been forced to cancel two out of three events scheduled to take place over the Follies Festival weekend at Hawkstone Park Follies.
Taste

Taste

Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Latest Articles

