Estranged husband of Cheryl Hooper found guilty of her murder

By Shropshire Live

The estranged husband of Cheryl Hooper who was shot outside her home in Newport has today been found guilty of her murder.

Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper

Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper, 51, was shot in front of her teenage daughter as she returned to her home in Farmers Gate, Newport on 26 January 2018.

Andrew Hooper, a farmer, was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court unanimously by the jury this morning.

Police initially responded to reports a gunshot had been fired and on attending the scene found Cheryl with a wound to her neck and she died at the scene.

After fatally wounding Cheryl, Hooper then turned the gun on himself, shooting himself in the face causing significant facial injuries.

Hooper was charged with Cheryl’s murder in December 2018, however, denied the charges saying he did not intend to kill her, but today was found guilty.

Cowardly act

Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit was the senior investigating officer.

He said: “Cheryl Hooper was a devoted loving, mum, daughter and friend to her family and all those who knew her.

“Tragically she was murdered by her controlling and jealous husband in a pre-meditated act of the most savage violence.

“On Friday 26 January 2018 Andrew ‘Jack’ Hooper committed the cowardly act of killing his wife.

“The act was witnessed by innocent members of the public who too have suffered greatly from the trauma of witnessing such a barbaric act.

“Hooper continued his controlling and cowardly behaviour by refusing to acknowledge his actions and forcing a young girl, traumatised by the incident, to give evidence at a Crown Court trial.

“I hope Hooper spends the rest of his life reflecting on the devastation that he has caused.

“The impact of this crime will live forever in the hearts and minds of Cheryl’s family.

“Not only have they lost a treasured loved one, but they have had to rebuild their lives as a consequence of the devastating loss of Cheryl.

“We have all been overwhelmed by the bravery of Cheryl’s family and I hope that today’s verdict provides them with a little relief from their pain.

“I would like to thank them enormously for their patience and co-operation throughout this investigation.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the efforts of my team and the Crown Prosecution Service for their resilience in a protracted and complicated investigation that eventually brought about the successful prosecution of Hooper.

“Thankfully acts of such violence are extremely rare however when they do happen they understandably cause a huge amount of shock in the local community.

“I am grateful for the assistance provided by those members of the community who helped assisted police with this investigation.”

Family pay tribute

Following the verdict, Cheryl’s parents and daughter have paid tribute to her.

Cheryl’s parents Tony and Rita said: “We cannot fully express the sorrow, sadness and pain of losing our beautiful daughter Cheryl in such dreadful circumstances.

“Cheryl was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister and friend; she was beautiful both inside and out – full of kindness to everyone she came into contact with.

“As her family, we shared a wonderful close bond with her, she was so special, loving and caring in every way and we miss her every single day.

“Cheryl was a true Christian and it was typical of her to put others before herself.

“It has taken some 17 months to bring this case to court, which has been an incredibly difficult time for us all as a family.

“We would like to thank those who tried to help Cheryl on the night and the police for all their help and support during this difficult time.

“God bless you Cheryl, we love you – our lives will never be the same without you.”

Cheryl’s daughter Georgia added: “On 26 January 2018 my life got turned upside down. I never imagined my life without my mum. Mum and I were inseparable, we were a team and we did everything together.

“Mum was funny, beautiful and my best friend, the thought of her not being with me to share my life makes me very sad.

“I relied on her for everything – she was my world and I was hers. I love you mum.”

