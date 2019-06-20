Investigation launched following fire at flats in Oswestry

An investigation is underway following a fire of doubtful origin at flats in Oswestry early this morning.

Firefighters were called to Queens Flats on Oswald Road at 2.52am.

This incident involved a small fire which was extinguished by firefighters using a hosereel jet.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry with an operations officer.

A thermal imaging camera and positive pressure ventilation were used to check for hotspots and clear smoke from the building.

A fire investigation officer and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

