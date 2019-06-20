Arrests made as police target antisocial driving and criminal activity in south Shropshire

Three people were arrested and 86 vehicles stopped during a police operation targeting antisocial driving and criminal activity in south Shropshire last night.

All three arrests were made in connection with driving under the influence of drugs. Officers also issued one Community Resolution Order to someone found to be in possession of cannabis, and seized one vehicle and reported its driver for traffic offences.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Nicola Roberts said: “The aim of the operation was to enable officers to address antisocial driving and target criminals known to be involved in crime while promoting road safety so we are pleased with these results and hope they demonstrate another day of activity to tackle vehicle crime within the county.

“We continue to work hard to prevent and disrupt further offences, and hope the public are reassured that we are taking vehicle crime seriously.

“Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone who is thinking of committing vehicle crime within Shropshire that Operation Vulture is in progress, and the chance of you getting caught is real and significant.”

Officers carried out checks in various policing areas, stop-checking vehicles and occupants where there were grounds to do so and using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems to target individuals believed to be associated with criminal activity.

