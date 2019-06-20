Arrest made following assault in Dawley

A 31-year-old man from Telford has been arrested in connection with an assault which took place in Dawley yesterday.

The arrest was made following a police operation in King Street last night.

It following an assault on a man in his late teens on King Street, close to the Dawley Social Club at around 8.15am on Wednesday.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and a suspected stab wound to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

An unknown number of offenders were reported to have been involved in the assault before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 109s of 19 June 2019.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

Supporting Shropshire Live...