Two arrested in Wellington after police seize suspected Class A drugs

Two males were arrested in Wellington yesterday on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs believed to be Class A, and possession with intent to supply drugs believed to be Class A.

The pair aged 17 and 18 years old from Telford were arrested after an anonymous call from a member of the public led officers to carry out an operation in the area.

Following the arrests, police searched a property in Telford and recovered a large amount of what is believed to be Class A drugs.

Police are asking the public to please report any suspicious activity that could be related to drugs in their area by calling West Mercia Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

