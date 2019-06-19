Man wounded in what police describe as ‘a nasty incident’ in Dawley

A street in Dawley was cordoned off this morning following an incident which has left the victim with head injuries and a suspected stab wound.

The incident happened at around 8.15am on King Street close to the Dawley Social Club when an unknown number of offenders assaulted a man before fleeing the scene.



The victim, a man in his late teens, suffered injuries to his head and a suspected stab wound to his arm and has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.



The suspects are described as white, male and wearing dark coloured clothing.



Police say that a scene guard remains in place on King Street while officers attend the scene.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Dawson from West Mercia Police said: “This was a nasty incident which we realise will prove particularly alarming to the local community.

“While no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing and we have increased patrols in the area while officers conduct door-to-door enquiries and offer reassurance.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or has any dashcam footage of the incident or of the offenders fleeing the scene, to please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Contact Police with any information

Anyone with any information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 109s of 19 June 2019.

