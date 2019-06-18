Shrewsbury Acadamy one of three set to join Marches Academy Trust

Shrewsbury Academy, Grange Primary School and Longlands Community Primary School are set to join the Marches Academy Trust.

The Regional Schools Commissioner has agreed in principle for the three schools to join the Trust with a number of ‘public engagement’ events to take place in order to begin a consultation process.

The schools would join the current members of the Marches Academy Trust: The Marches School, Oswestry, Sir John Talbot’s School, Whitchurch, The Grove School, Market Drayton, Lower Heath CE Primary School and Tilstock Primary School.

The move would allow Shrewsbury Academy, Grange Primary School and Longlands Community Primary School to be provided with invaluable advice, staff support, financial support, the sharing of expertise from the other schools and to be given more freedom to undertake innovative projects with the other members.

The opportunity for collaboration on events, trips and sporting fixtures would lead to more varied cultural experiences, with trips to Switzerland, Ecuador and France in the pipeline and many domestic visits planned.

Ms Sarah Longville, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, commented “The Marches Academy Trust has developed and grown into a formidable team of schools, with a common aim of giving the children of Shropshire a first class education.”

Ms Longville is keen to stress that wholesale changes are not imminent, and that the continued excellence in education is the number one priority, “Unless there are methods that we think can improve the schools, then changes will not be made. Our aim is to give the children an excellent and wide array of opportunities in the years to come”.

The Marches Academy Trust are hosting ‘public engagement’ events in order to begin the consultation process with all stakeholders, provide information about the Marches Academy Trust and share the Trust ethos and vision:

24th June 2019 – Shrewsbury Academy – 6pm

24th June 2019 – Grange Primary School – 7.15pm

27th June 2019 – Longlands Community Primary School – 6pm

Parents, carers, members of the community and local businesses are invited to attend any of the events where Sarah Longville, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, will host a short presentation and be on hand to answer any questions.

