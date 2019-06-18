Bridgnorth Town Carnival postponed following recent rainfall

Bridgnorth Town Council has postponed Bridgnorth Carnival which was set to take place this Sunday 23 June.

Recent rainfall has meant Severn Park in Bridgnorth is not suitable for hosting this Sunday’s event. Photo: Bridgnorth Town Carnival

The decision was made following high levels of rainfall over the past week, combined with the likelihood of more rain in the week ahead and the high river level.

Severn Park were the carnival procession finishes and attractions are sited is adjacent to the River Severn with much the adjoining land which is used for parking is currently underwater.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Where the land appears to be dry the water table is high. It is extremely likely that the large vehicles associated with the fairground rides and other attractions will do some considerable damage to the ground. Furthermore, the Stall holders will each arrive in vehicles, many with trailers, and they will add to the weight of traffic that has the potential to churn up the ground.

“While the situation might improve more than anticipated over the course of the next few days, it was felt that coming to an early decision would be the right thing to do for traders, participants and entertainment providers.

“We appreciate that many people will have put much effort into preparing for the Carnival and will be disappointed but trust that they will understand the reasons for this difficult decision.”

It is hoped the Town Council Events Committee will meet before the end of next week to see if a suitable new date could be identified.

Last week Shrewsbury Carnival was given the go-ahead after a number of plans were put into place to increase safety following high river levels. Barriers were placed along a large section of the river bank in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park. Over 10,000 people turned out to support the Carnival which took place on Saturday 15th.

