Thousands turn out for annual Shrewsbury Carnival & Show

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Carnival & Show are celebrating another successful year with thousands of people attending the annual event.

Floats were decorated with various themes in this year’s parade. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

It comes following fears the carnival, which raises thousands of pounds for local charities, may have had to have been postponed due to rising river levels and concerns for the safety of those attending the Quarry park.

A meeting with safety advisors on Friday afternoon ensured that a number of precautions had been put in place to keep the public safe and the event was given the green light.

Those attending enjoyed over 50 trade and charity stalls in the Quarry, a funfair and entertainment on the Rybrook Shrewsbury stage.

The parade around Shrewsbury town centre was also one of the most popular in years with over 30 entries taking part with colourful floats, walking groups and a marching band.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Shrewsbury town centre to watch the parade. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Sheila Carter who was one of the spectators watching the parade said: “Shrewsbury Carnival is always a great event, we love coming to watch each year. I used to bring my son and daughter when they were young and and now I bring the grandchildren.”

Shawbury Young Farmers take part in the parade with their Noddy float. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Shelley Oliver, Carnival Secretary said: “We have had an amazing day, the weather didn’t dampen spirits and the sun shone on the parade. We had lots of entertainment and activities in the Quarry which everyone seemed to enjoy.

“The parade was one of the biggest in years with over 30 amazing entries, the floats always are impressive, everyone works really hard to create some amazing designs.

“Money raised during this year’s event will be divided between local charities who apply for funding via our website. A presentation afternoon will take place in September at the Lord Hill Hotel.”

It was smiles all around as the parade filled the streets of Shrewsbury town centre. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Simon Cook, Chairman of Shrewsbury Carnival said: “We would like to thank everyone for helping to make this another successful year. From those visiting to performers on the Rybrook stage, parade entries and the local charities and traders who set up their stalls in the Quarry for the day.

“We have a small committee of seven who organises the event each year and a wonderful team of volunteers who support us on the day to make it all happen.

“Work on planning next year’s event is already underway!”

