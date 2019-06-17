Motorhome stolen from Shifnal recovered in Telford

A motorhome stolen from outside an address in Shifnal has been recovered by police after it was abandoned in Telford.

The red Iveko motor home was stolen from outside an address on Barn Road in Shifnal between 8.30pm on Monday 10th and 7.30am on Tuesday 11th June.

Two days later the motorhome was reported to have been abandoned in the area of Ketley Bank, Telford.

Police say an unidentified man was seen to run away from it.

The vehicle was recovered and forensically examined by Scenes Of Crime Officers to see if those responsible for the theft left any evidence behind that could identify them.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “If you were in the area of Shifnal during the relevant time of the theft and saw anything that you believe may be linked to this crime, or were in the Ketley area anytime between the 11th and 13th of June and saw the vehicle, please call 101 and refer to incident 0098S 100619.”

