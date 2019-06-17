Ludlow man charged with GBH

A Ludlow man has been charged with GBH following a serious assault which took place in the town on Saturday.

William Cecil-Jones, aged 21 of Ludlow was charged yesterday.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

Busy couple of days for Detectives working on a serious assault in Ludlow yesterday. Just had authority from CPS to charge the offender with GBH and remand him for court tomorrow. #protect @SuptMoLansdale — Shropshire CID (@ShropCID) June 16, 2019

