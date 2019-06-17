14.7 C
Electricity cable upgrade work to begin in Oswestry

By Shropshire Live

Leg Street and Beatrice Street in Oswestry will be closed from today until 5 July for electricity cable upgrade work to take place.

Leg Street in Oswestry will be closed along with Beatrice Street during the works. Image: Google Street View
Scottish Power is upgrading parts of the low voltage electricity cable network, which has been in place since electricity was installed in Oswestry 70 to 80 years ago.

The work will improve the quality of the electricity network and reduce the likelihood of loss of power during storms and periods of poor weather.

Mark Pritchard, project co-ordinator at SP Energy Networks said:

“We would like to thank our customers for their understanding whilst these essential works are taking place in Leg Street and Beatrice Street in Oswestry town centre.

“These works will help reduce faults on our electricity network and will improve the reliability of the electricity supply in the area.”

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“I hope most people will agree that this work is important and that the long-term benefits will far outweigh the short-term inconvenience. I thank them in advance for their patience and understanding while this work is carried out.”

Oswestry Road Closures

The electricity cable upgrade work will include a full closure of Leg Street and Beatrice Street, suspension of parking bays and suspension of the one-way system.

The roads will be closed on weekdays from 7.30am to 6.30pm, on Saturdays from 9am to 5pm, and on Sundays from 10am to 3.30pm. During these times access will be available for emergency vehicles or large deliveries.

While the road is closed Wales and West will also be installing a new gas supply on Beatrice Street to minimise further disruption at a later date.

