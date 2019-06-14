Sixth person receives football banning order

A man has been given a football banning order after he threw a missile during a football match in Shrewsbury earlier this year.

Steven Roberts, 46, of Upton Magna, Shrewsbury, had previously pleaded guilty to throwing a missile at an area adjacent to a football pitch at Telford Magistrates’ Court on 24 April.

He threw the missile during the Shrewsbury Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match on Saturday 26 January.

He was banned from attending a football match for three years on Friday 7 June.

Six people have now been given football banning orders in connection with the disorder that took place on Saturday 26 January.

Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: “There is simply no place for disorder of any kind at football matches and we will not hesitate to take action against those who are responsible and ban them from future games.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...