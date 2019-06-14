15.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 14, 2019
Police Appeal to locate missing Shropshire Teenager

By Shropshire Live

Police in Shropshire are appealing for help in locating a teenager who has been reported missing since Sunday.

Missing Teenager Arran McDonald

16-year-old Arran McDonald has not been seen or heard from since being reported missing from Marchamley, near Whitchurch, on Sunday evening 9 June.

Arran is described as mixed race, of slim build, around 5ft 7in tall, with short dark brown wavy hair and a goatee beard.

He was believed to be wearing grey shorts, white trainers, a white t-shirt with a logo, and a black waterproof jacket at the time of his disappearance.

He has connections to Bishops Castle in Shropshire and Oxfordshire.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who sees him to come forward.

Contact Police

To contact West Mercia Police with information about Arran’s whereabouts is call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 679S of 9 June.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Sixth person receives football banning order

A man has been given a football banning order after he threw a missile during a football match in Shrewsbury earlier this year.
One cut free following three vehicle collision in Telford

One person was released from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision in Telford on Thursday afternoon.
Finn Howles will play for Telford Tigers next season. Photo: Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie

Fin Howells makes Tigers return

Telford Tigers have signed Finley Howells for the forthcoming season.
Player Pathway Trials will take place at on the Community Hub Grass Pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town Academy player Pathway Trials dates announced

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has announced dates for their Player Pathway Trials for next seasons squads.
The free goalkeepers Shrewsbury Town can sign this summer

Shrewsbury Town are in need of at least two goalkeepers this summer, and if they are not in the mood for spending, these stoppers are available on a free.
Darren Lloyd (centre) with Salop Leisure colleagues Ed Glover (left) and Chris Skitt who are taking on a 24-hour duathlon to raise money for him and his family to achieve bucket list wishes

Workmates aiming to make Darren’s bucket list wishes come true

Workmates at a Shropshire leisure company are banding together to raise money for a popular colleague who is bravely fighting terminal cancer.
Dan Foskett (left) from Furrows and Ray Collins (right) from Beacon Cricket Club with the women’s team and their new kit

Furrows goes into bat for local cricket club

Shropshire motor dealers Furrows has signed a deal to back the women’s cricket team at a county club.
David Pooler, a partner at BDO and Head of the Shropshire team

£1.1 billion turnover boost from Shropshire’s 50 fastest growing companies

The 50 fastest growing companies across Shropshire have given the local economy a combined £1.1 billion turnover boost in the last year, according to a new report.
Simon Macdonald, left, and Tom Meehan are the organisers of Shropshire FitFest 2019 at Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre

Shropshire’s first dedicated fitness festival taking place in Shrewsbury next month

Shropshire’s first ever dedicated fitness spectacular, offering an all-day extravaganza of more than 60 classes, workshops and demonstrations, will launch next month.
The festival will also introduce participants to Boccia a precision ball sport, similar to bocce, and related to bowls and pétanque

Free festival to inspire fitness and friendship

Over 50s are being invited to try out a range of activities run by groups and clubs across Telford & Wrekin to help get them active and make new friends.
From left, Vicky Ware who specialises in ceramics; Nicola Haigh, who produces textiles and Jill Bagnall, who works with glass

Shropshire’s designer-makers return to Shrewsbury

Designer-makers from the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft are bringing their ‘Showing Off’ craft event back to Shrewsbury next month.
Telford's Got Talent

Telford’s Got Talent final this weekend

The Telford’s Got Talent finals take place this weekend with thirteen acts battling it out this weekend to be crowned Telford’s Got Talent Winner 2019.
One of the Shire Horses at the event will be the Duchess

Shire horses from bygone era will be on display at Shropshire Vintage Show

The final preparations are taking place ahead of the 32nd annual Shropshire Vintage Show next month and some of ‘vintage vehicles’ on display will include 10 ‘heavy’ horses.
Children from Lawley Primary School in Telford get into the 'circus spirit' before the professionals arrive to perform on Sunday

Circus comes to Telford school for Father’s Day celebration

A professional circus is coming to town on Father’s Day to raise funds for a Telford school.
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Latest Articles

