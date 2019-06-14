Police Appeal to locate missing Shropshire Teenager

Police in Shropshire are appealing for help in locating a teenager who has been reported missing since Sunday.

16-year-old Arran McDonald has not been seen or heard from since being reported missing from Marchamley, near Whitchurch, on Sunday evening 9 June.

Arran is described as mixed race, of slim build, around 5ft 7in tall, with short dark brown wavy hair and a goatee beard.

He was believed to be wearing grey shorts, white trainers, a white t-shirt with a logo, and a black waterproof jacket at the time of his disappearance.

He has connections to Bishops Castle in Shropshire and Oxfordshire.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who sees him to come forward.

Contact Police

To contact West Mercia Police with information about Arran’s whereabouts is call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 679S of 9 June.

Supporting Shropshire Live...