Pennerley takes top spot for UK rainfall yesterday

Pennerley in Shropshire saw the most rain in the UK yesterday according to the Met Office.

The Pennerley area saw another 40 mm of rainfall adding to the total this week which has seen around four to six inches of rainfall recorded in some parts of the county.

The River Severn through Shropshire is currently on Flood Alert, river levels remain high but are beginning to fall at the Crew Green river gauge.

Yesterday flood defences were deployed in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury as a precaution. A peak at the Welsh Bridge gauge of 3.2m to 3.7m is expected on Friday evening. In Buildwas a peak of 4.5m to 5.0m is expected on Saturday morning.

Flooding is affecting low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Other locations that may be affected include Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

The River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley are currently on a Flood Warning. The Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments and Upper Teme are also on Flood Alert.

Pennerley #shropshire was the wettest spot in the UK yeasterday with another 40mm to add to the total this week. pic.twitter.com/EX2dUCDGiD — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 13, 2019 All 220 miles of the River Severn are now on flood Alert as heavy rainfall continues to raise levels.



Low lying land and roads will be affected.



Levels similar to “normal” winter flooding – in the middle of June!



Stay #floodaware pic.twitter.com/0ufItcWa3K — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 12, 2019 Don’t get caught out!



If you are driving in and around #Shropshire today, please be

aware of flood areas. Only 30cm of water is enough to float your vehicle, do

not take the risk and attempt to drive through flood water. #Flooding#Floodaware pic.twitter.com/S09BXqbs5a — Env Agency Midlands (@EnvAgencyMids) June 13, 2019

Weather Forecast

Today: Morning rain will clear slowly eastwards allowing sunny spells and scattered showers to develop for the afternoon. Feeling rather cool underneath the cloud and rain but temperatures recovering somewhat later in the day. A high of 16C.

Tonight: Showers will gradually die out through the evening to leave a largely dry night with scattered cloud. Further showers then expected to arrive from the southwest by dawn on Friday. A low of 8C.

Friday: Early cloud and rain or showers will gradually yield to a mixture of sunny spells and scattered, occasionally heavy, showers for the afternoon. A high of 17C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Staying unsettled this weekend and on Monday, with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy and thundery in places. Temperatures recovering to nearer average over the weekend.

