One cut free following three vehicle collision in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

One person was released from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision in Telford this afternoon.

The three car collision happened on Wombridge Road at around 4.20pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that one person was released using Holmatro cutting equipment after becoming trapped in a vehicle.

Seven others were reported to be walking wounded and treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Pennerley takes top spot for UK rainfall yesterday

Pennerley in Shropshire saw the most rain in the UK yesterday according to the Met Office.
Cllr Anthony Lowe, the new Mayor of Wellington

New Wellington Mayor keen to help regenerate the town

The new Mayor of Wellington has said that he is looking forward to playing a part in the regeneration of the town.
Player Pathway Trials will take place at on the Community Hub Grass Pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town Academy player Pathway Trials dates announced

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has announced dates for their Player Pathway Trials for next seasons squads.
The free goalkeepers Shrewsbury Town can sign this summer

Shrewsbury Town are in need of at least two goalkeepers this summer, and if they are not in the mood for spending, these stoppers are available on a free.
Carrie Lees (Competition Organiser & Ladies Vice Captain) Vivian Catterall (Vice President) Nett Winner Stepanie Overton, Joy Foster (Ladies Captain) Gross Winner and Ladies Club Champion Helen Fowler and Vanessa Statham (Comp Results).

Ladies 36 hole Championships held at Bridgnorth Golf Club

Sixteen ladies have taken part in the 36 hole Championships at Bridgnorth Golf Club.
Reech will be working with Hencote as their marketing partner for the next 12 months

Reech become the official marketing partners for Hencote vineyard

Reech Media has become the official marketing partners for Shropshire’s English Vineyard, Hencote.
The Nathan Rous team

New horizons for a Shropshire creative agency

A Shropshire-based PR and creative agency is celebrating after opening its first overseas office.
Phil Winnington, International Business Director, and Chris Morris, CEO, with the SMC TL90 Evolve +

Flying the Morris Site Machinery flag internationally

Shropshire head-quartered Morris Site Machinery have been flying the flag internationally with trips to Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
From left, Vicky Ware who specialises in ceramics; Nicola Haigh, who produces textiles and Jill Bagnall, who works with glass

Shropshire’s designer-makers return to Shrewsbury

Designer-makers from the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft are bringing their ‘Showing Off’ craft event back to Shrewsbury next month.
The exotic challenge which raised over £60,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Fundraisers brave the Amazon rainforest for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Eleven adventurous fundraisers have embarked on a challenge of a lifetime in the Amazon rainforest for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
Gregor at Buckingham Palace with Sean Rose

Former Shrewsbury students collect DofE Gold at Buckingham Palace garden party

A Level students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group picked up Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards at Buckingham Palace – something only 10% of those who set out to start it actually achieve.
Telford's Got Talent

Telford’s Got Talent final this weekend

The Telford’s Got Talent finals take place this weekend with thirteen acts battling it out this weekend to be crowned Telford’s Got Talent Winner 2019.
One of the Shire Horses at the event will be the Duchess

Shire horses from bygone era will be on display at Shropshire Vintage Show

The final preparations are taking place ahead of the 32nd annual Shropshire Vintage Show next month and some of ‘vintage vehicles’ on display will include 10 ‘heavy’ horses.
Children from Lawley Primary School in Telford get into the 'circus spirit' before the professionals arrive to perform on Sunday

Circus comes to Telford school for Father’s Day celebration

A professional circus is coming to town on Father’s Day to raise funds for a Telford school.
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.
