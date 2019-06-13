One cut free following three vehicle collision in Telford

One person was released from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision in Telford this afternoon.

The three car collision happened on Wombridge Road at around 4.20pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that one person was released using Holmatro cutting equipment after becoming trapped in a vehicle.

Seven others were reported to be walking wounded and treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

