11.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Home News

A&E Nurses hone skills in real-life simulated environment

By Shropshire Live

New nurses to A&E departments at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital are being prepared for life in a busy resuscitation area by undergoing intense training sessions in a new Simulation Suite.

New nurses to A&E departments are undergoing intense training sessions in a new Simulation Suite
New nurses to A&E departments are undergoing intense training sessions in a new Simulation Suite

Karen Bryan, Clinical Practice Instructor at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “The training sessions have been designed to target staff who are new to the department so they can gain experience and confidence.

“Due to the advanced facilities we now have at SaTH, the management of the patients in every scenario we set are run in real time with the appropriate equipment and Trust documentation and guidelines available.

“It not only allows the nurses to manage common resuscitation cases and practice practical skills such as preparing and administering intravenous medications, inserting cannulas and taking blood samples, it also helps develop non-technical skills such as communication in escalating concerns and getting the appropriate help, or breaking bad news.”

The training is led by A&E Consultant, Dr Dodiy Herman, and supported by a faculty of teaching fellows, clinical practice instructors and F1 doctors.

The Simulation Suite was officially opened at RSH earlier this year as part of SaTH’s ongoing commitment to educating and training its current staff, and the next generation of medical professionals.

The new Suite replicates a clinical environment, but is risk free, and enables teams to work together and respond to a vast number of different medical scenarios. It is used for the training and education of healthcare workers – including junior doctors, nurses, advanced healthcare practitioners, healthcare assistants and medical students.

Dr Jenni Rowlands, Director of Post Graduate Education at SaTH, added: “We are committed to producing the best education at SaTH and that is why we have created this dedicated simulation faculty.

“Hopefully that will have a ripple effect, which will be heard across the West Midlands, that we value education and training and that we value our staff.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article

News

News

Pennerley takes top spot for UK rainfall yesterday

Pennerley in Shropshire saw the most rain in the UK yesterday according to the Met Office.
Read Article
Cllr Anthony Lowe, the new Mayor of Wellington

New Wellington Mayor keen to help regenerate the town

The new Mayor of Wellington has said that he is looking forward to playing a part in the regeneration of the town.
Read Article
New nurses to A&E departments are undergoing intense training sessions in a new Simulation Suite

A&E Nurses hone skills in real-life simulated environment

New nurses to A&E departments in Shrewsbury and Telford are being prepared for life in a busy resuscitation area by undergoing intense training sessions in a new Simulation Suite.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Player Pathway Trials will take place at on the Community Hub Grass Pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town Academy player Pathway Trials dates announced

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has announced dates for their Player Pathway Trials for next seasons squads.
Read Article

The free goalkeepers Shrewsbury Town can sign this summer

Shrewsbury Town are in need of at least two goalkeepers this summer, and if they are not in the mood for spending, these stoppers are available on a free.
Read Article
Carrie Lees (Competition Organiser & Ladies Vice Captain) Vivian Catterall (Vice President) Nett Winner Stepanie Overton, Joy Foster (Ladies Captain) Gross Winner and Ladies Club Champion Helen Fowler and Vanessa Statham (Comp Results).

Ladies 36 hole Championships held at Bridgnorth Golf Club

Sixteen ladies have taken part in the 36 hole Championships at Bridgnorth Golf Club.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Reech will be working with Hencote as their marketing partner for the next 12 months

Reech become the official marketing partners for Hencote vineyard

Reech Media has become the official marketing partners for Shropshire’s English Vineyard, Hencote.
Read Article
The Nathan Rous team

New horizons for a Shropshire creative agency

A Shropshire-based PR and creative agency is celebrating after opening its first overseas office.
Read Article
Phil Winnington, International Business Director, and Chris Morris, CEO, with the SMC TL90 Evolve +

Flying the Morris Site Machinery flag internationally

Shropshire head-quartered Morris Site Machinery have been flying the flag internationally with trips to Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

From left, Vicky Ware who specialises in ceramics; Nicola Haigh, who produces textiles and Jill Bagnall, who works with glass

Shropshire’s designer-makers return to Shrewsbury

Designer-makers from the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft are bringing their ‘Showing Off’ craft event back to Shrewsbury next month.
Read Article
The exotic challenge which raised over £60,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Fundraisers brave the Amazon rainforest for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Eleven adventurous fundraisers have embarked on a challenge of a lifetime in the Amazon rainforest for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
Read Article
Gregor at Buckingham Palace with Sean Rose

Former Shrewsbury students collect DofE Gold at Buckingham Palace garden party

A Level students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group picked up Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards at Buckingham Palace – something only 10% of those who set out to start it actually achieve.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

One of the Shire Horses at the event will be the Duchess

Shire horses from bygone era will be on display at Shropshire Vintage Show

The final preparations are taking place ahead of the 32nd annual Shropshire Vintage Show next month and some of ‘vintage vehicles’ on display will include 10 ‘heavy’ horses.
Read Article
Children from Lawley Primary School in Telford get into the 'circus spirit' before the professionals arrive to perform on Sunday

Circus comes to Telford school for Father’s Day celebration

A professional circus is coming to town on Father’s Day to raise funds for a Telford school.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Carnival’s Royalty Tom – Junior Carnival Crier, Ava – Carnival Queen, Maddi – Carnival Princess with attendants Isla, Elizabeth, Emily and Maisie get ready for Saturday’s event. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Shrewsbury set for carnival fun this Saturday

The annual Shrewsbury Carnival and Show takes place this Saturday 15 June, with thousands of people set to enjoy a day of entertainment.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
11.1 ° C
12.2 °
8.9 °
93 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP