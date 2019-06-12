Flood defences deployed in Frankwell, Shrewsbury

Heavy rain in recent days has led to the River Severn being placed on Flood Alert and flood defences being deployed in Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

Flood defence barriers in place at Frankwell in Shrewsbury during previous flooding

The Environment Agency says flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Other locations that may be affected include Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

A peak is predicted this evening in Crew Green at 5.6m to 6.0m and Welsh Bridge with a peak of 3.1m to 3.5m on Thursday evening.

Flood Alerts are also in place for the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments and Upper Teme.

The River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley has a Flood Warning in place.

In a tweet today, RAF Shawbury said it had recorded 44.8mm of rain in the past 48 hours. The average for June is 55.1mm. Pennerly near the Stiperstones has recorded 78.8mm over a similar period.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours with river levels expected to rise until Friday.

