Shropshire Council leader says there’s no intention of amalgamating with Telford & Wrekin Council

The leader of Shropshire Council has today issued a statement saying the Council has absolutely no intention of seeking any amalgamation with Telford & Wrekin Council.

The statement was issued by Peter Nutting, Leader of Shropshire Council after

Shrewsbury’s MP Daniel Kawczynski claimed to be actively seeking such a move.

Last week Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies reassured residents that calls for an abolition of the authority had no basis.

The statement issued today by Cllr Peter Nutting said:



Shropshire Council is a very busy council with a great record of providing top level adult and children’s social services and has a variety of capital projects in the pipeline. The council is working hard to ensure that economic development is a priority in the county so as to maintain the high levels of employment currently enjoyed.

Shropshire is unique, with huge amounts of green open space and many delightful market towns, but it has very little in common with the Telford area. Telford has its own character but it is different to Shropshire and there seems little logic in trying to join the two areas under one umbrella.

The two councils do work together behind the scenes providing some joint services, including fire and rescue, but the current arrangements work extremely well and there is no intention to extend that relationship in any way. There are some areas of disagreement, including the future of health and hospital services, but I can see no benefit in trying to force the two councils together.

Shropshire Council will resist any attempt to encourage them to join with Telford and Wrekin Council.

