Morda C of E Primary School determined to improve following Ofsted report

Staff and governors at Morda C of E Primary School say they are determined to improve after Ofsted inspectors rated the school as ‘requires improvement’.

Morda CE Primary School. Photo: Google Street View

Work has begun to address the areas for improvement identified by Ofsted inspectors during their visit in May.

In the Ofsted report inspectors ruled that ‘personal development, behaviour and welfare’, and ‘early years provision’ are both ‘good’.

However they found that the ‘effectiveness of leadership and management’, ‘quality of teaching, learning and assessment’, and ‘outcomes for pupils’ all ‘require improvement’.

They rated the school as ‘requires improvement’ overall.

Although inspectors raised a number of concerns, their report does highlight a number of strengths.

They found that pupils are polite, kind and respectful and are happy to come to school, ‘where they feel safe and well cared for’. They also found that ‘leaders have significantly improved attendance’ and that children get off to a good start in the early years and make strong progress in all areas of learning.

John Eglin, headteacher at Morda CofE Primary School, said:

“Morda is a happy, safe school where children are cared for brilliantly. Our fantastic teachers have been working so hard and the inspectors praised the work we have put in place to improve the school since the last inspection in November, and before that. The pace of work is dramatic and we are confident that Morda will regain its good status quickly.”

Karen Bradshaw, director of children’s services with Shropshire Council, said:

“Shropshire Council wants our children to receive the best possible education. We’re pleased that the headteacher, staff and governors, have already begun work to address the priorities for improvements in the Ofsted report and will continue to support the school to ensure that pupils have consistently good opportunities to learn and to fulfil their potential.”

The two-day inspection took place on 14 and 15 May 2019. Inspectors observed lessons, held discussions with the headteacher, pupils, governors and parents. They also looked at a range of pupil’s books and considered the responses to a staff questionnaire and a pupil questionnaire.

In November 2018 during a previous inspection the school was rated as ‘good’.

