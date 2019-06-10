Ironbridge shop fronts to get makeover

Work has started on re-painting a number of shop fronts in Ironbridge with colours that reflect the heritage of the town.

A total of 16 shops are getting a makeover as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our Community High Street initiative. Photo: Google Street View

Improvements are already underway on six shop fronts with a total of 16 being transformed as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our Community High Street initiative.

The initiative complements the council’s Empty Retail Unit Grant scheme, which is helping new businesses to open in Ironbridge, Wellington, Oakengates and Dawley.

Urban Country Girl at 34 High Street is one of the first shops in Ironbridge to receive a makeover.

Michala Williams from Urban Country Girl said: “The next six weeks in Ironbridge are going to be very exciting seeing the visual changes, which will help strengthen all the businesses in Ironbridge. This is an excellent scheme funded by the council.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for finance, commercial services and the borough economy, said:

“Studies show that the appearance and attractiveness of high streets matters to shoppers and visitors, which is why these Pride schemes to brighten up shop frontages and address the issue of empty units are so important. It’s also why we have targeted our funding to deal with them.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for visitor economy and the World Heritage Site, added:

“Businesses in Ironbridge have had a difficult year during the restoration of the Iron Bridge. Now the bridge looks amazing and soon the whole town will too. Even though it is not possible to refresh every shop front, the collective impact will transform the town and encourage more people to visit the many independent retailers here in Ironbridge.”

Work is expected to be completed by mid-July.

