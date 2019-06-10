Firefighters tackle thatched roof fire in Hopton Castle

Firefighters were called to a fire involving the thatched roof of a property in Hopton Castle yesterday.

Firefighters work at the scene of the fire in Hopton Castle. Photo: @SFRS_CravenArms

The thatched roof was fully involved in fire on the arrival of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Around 40 firefighters were at the scene, with crews working hard to remove the burning thatch and extinguish the timbers of the property.

Six pumps, the Aerial Ladder Platform and an ISU were sent to the fire at just after 12.30pm.

Firefighters used two main jets, two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus.

