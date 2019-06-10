Chair appointed for Independent Inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Telford

The independent commissioning body overseeing the Independent Inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Telford has today announced Tom Crowther QC has been appointed as inquiry chair.



Tom Crowther QC

Eversheds Sutherland were appointed as Independent Commissioning Body for the inquiry last year by the Council and the law firm has been responsible for the appointment and recruitment of the inquiry’s chair working closely with a local survivors committee.”

Mr Crowther’s first task will be to finalise Terms of Reference for the inquiry, which will provide a framework for how the inquiry will operate in the months to come.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet lead, said: “We welcome the appointment of Mr Crowther who has been selected after a thorough and robust recruitment process carried out by the Inquiry’s independent Commissioning Body.

“Victims and survivors’ representatives have been involved in this appointment process and I am sure that everyone welcomes this major step for the inquiry. This big step is the realisation of their work, effort and diligence and theirs only.

The Independent Commissioning Body and Survivors Committee should be applauded for completing this stage in such a thorough and considered manner.

“Everyone at the Council looks forward to Mr Crowther starting their work as soon as possible.”

Council leader Shaun Davies added; “I and my cabinet colleagues welcome the appointment of the independent Inquiry Chair and offer our full support to the inquiry.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...