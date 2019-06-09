Two injured during suspected stabbing near Telford supermarket

Two men in their thirties sustained suspected stab wounds during an assault in Telford on Saturday.

The incident happened near to the supermarket on Burford in Brookside at around 1.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment, their injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

A 23-year-old man from Shrewsbury has been arrested on conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy both from Brookside, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They are all currently in police custody.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Paul Drury of West Mercia Police said: “An investigation is ongoing and a number of enquiries are currently taking place.

“This is currently being treated as an isolated incident, and safer neighbourhood officers have been conducting reassurance patrols in the local area.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward. If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 341s of 8 June 2019.”

