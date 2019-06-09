12.8 C
Shropshire
Sunday, June 9, 2019
Home News

More than 50,000 expected at today’s RAF Cosford Air Show

By Shropshire Live

More than 50,000 people are expected at today’s RAF Cosford Air Show which boasts a six hour flying display and hundreds of attractions on the ground.

The Red Arrows will once again display at the RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Steven Oliver
The Red Arrows will once again display at the RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Steven Oliver

The annual event will see the RAF Red Arrows headlining the flying display, one of only a few opportunities to see them performing in UK skies this year before they head off to the USA in the summer.

The awesome power and agility of the RAF’s Typhoon will also be showcased in the flying display. Another Air Show highlight from the Royal Air Force will be the distinctive demonstration of freefall and canopy skills from the RAF Falcons, the UK’s premier military parachute display team.

There will once again be an iconic display from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. This classic trio of a Hurricane, Spitfire and Lancaster is always an evocative display.

For those that like an explosive display the Attack Helicopter Display Team will be returning to showcase the Apache gunship helicopter accompanied by ground-based pyrotechnics.

A wide selection of other aircraft will also be taking to the skies throughout the flying programme.

Attractions on the ground

Attractions on the ground at this year’s RAF Cosford Air Show include the Vintage Village which focuses on WWII with the sights, sounds and smells of the era transporting you back in time.

The Vintage Village focuses on WWII
The Vintage Village focuses on WWII

An RAF Zone will showcase the very best of today’s Royal Air Force. As well as hands on displays and exhibitions from all aspects of the Royal Air Force – including a mock-up Chinook helicopter!

Hangar displays include the Defence School of Aeronautic Engineering, No.1 Radio School, Defence School of Photography, RAF School of Physical Education and many more. There will also be two STEM Hangars showcasing the best that the RAF, Industry and Academia have to offer in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Pre-paid Ticket only event

People planning on going to the show are asked to make sure they do have a pre-paid ticket as tickets will not be sold on the door.

Advice for Motorists

Drivers heading to the annual air show at RAF Cosford this weekend are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to stick to the sign-posted routes.

Thousands of people attended last year's RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Peter Reoch
Thousands of people attended last year’s RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Peter Reoch

Gates open at 8am with traffic queues expected to form from as early as 7am. The flying display finishes at 5.30pm and the entertainment at 7pm, so show traffic is expected to hit a peak between 4.30pm and 8.30pm.

Frank Bird, West Midlands emergency planning officer for Highways England, said:

“Extra traffic officers will be patrolling the area, particularly the M54, and we will be monitoring traffic flow so we can get people into the show as quickly and safely as possible.

“I would urge people, when they get off the M54, to follow our signposted routes to the air show rather than their sat navs to help us ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

“And if people attending the show can have their tickets and passes at hand it will speed up entry into the site.”

Motorists travelling from the Birmingham direction are advised to use the M54 to junction 3 and follow the show signs.

Those travelling from Shrewsbury and Wales should get off the M54 at junction 4 and follow signs for the event.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article
The event will be held at Southwater’s QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on the 7th and 8th June

Shropshire Pub at the Park announces comedy and music line-up

Shropshire Festivals are launching a brand-new event this summer that will turn the best bits about going to the pub into a beer festival for Shropshire.
Read Article
1st Choice Insurance Team

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service - “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”
Read Article

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article

News

News

The Red Arrows will once again display at the RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Steven Oliver

More than 50,000 expected at today’s RAF Cosford Air Show

More than 50,000 people are expected at today's RAF Cosford Air Show which boasts a six hour flying display and hundreds of attractions on the ground.
Read Article
Emergency services at the scene of the collision in Bridgnorth. Photo: @BridgnorthCops

Pedestrian injured following collision in Bridgnorth

A pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision involving a car in Bridgnorth on Saturday afternoon.
Read Article
An artist’s impression of the planned new premises

Shifnal to get new purpose-built Medical Centre

Shifnal is to have a new purpose-built medical centre in the town to replace the current practice and accommodate an anticipated increase in patient numbers.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

New Shropshire captain Joe Carrasco, left, with Steve Leach, the man he replaces in the role

Joe Carrasco appointed new captain of Shropshire County Cricket Club

Joe Carrasco has been appointed Shropshire County Cricket Club’s new captain.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town defender James Bolton completes move to Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town defender James Bolton has completed a move to Portsmouth, he will officially join the club in July.
Read Article
Nick Oliver has return to Telford Tigers for the new season ahead. Photo: Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie

Defenseman Nick Oliver makes Telford Tigers return

Defenseman Nick Oliver is returning to the Telford Tigers team for the 2019/20 season.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

MD Steve Bray and staff celebrate SP Services 30th anniversary supplying medical equipment around the UK and the world

SP Services celebrates 30th anniversary in style

A Shropshire company which started as a hobby and grew into a multi million pound businesses is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Read Article
Sally Themans (left) of Good2Great with Tracey Westbury outside her offices

Shropshire environmental firm going from strength to strength

A Shropshire environmental firm, which has just completed its sixth year in business, is going from strength to strength.
Read Article
Ben Wootton and Hannah Jennings have joined Q Financial Services as mortgage and protection advisers

Ben and Hannah are the latest additions to the team at Q Financial Services

A growing Shropshire financial services company which offers a range of services has added to its team.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Tina Corfield - Bluebell Woodland Walk, The Wrekin

Aspiring landscape photographers encouraged to capture Shropshire’s beauty

Aspiring landscape photographers are being encouraged to capture Shropshire beauty to mark the 70th anniversary of the Shropshire branch of the CPRE.
Read Article
Nominations are open for the Shropshire volunteers of the 2019 West Midlands Volunteer Awards

Nominations open for Shropshire museum volunteer awards

Nominations are now open for a prestigious awards ceremony which recognises the efforts of volunteers instrumental in the continuing success of museums across Shropshire.
Read Article
Willow Lodge is supporting the Alzheimer’s Society Cupcake Day on Thursday 13 June

Shrewsbury adult day centre put on their aprons for Alzheimer’s awareness

Shrewsbury based adult day care centre, Willow Lodge are helping to raise awareness of dementia by hosting a cupcake day at their day centre.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Barbara Nice

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist to open Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Mrs Barbara Nice will be the headline act at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival's opening night.
Read Article
A costumed procession which winds its way around the town at lunchtime

Wellington Midsummer Fayre to take place this Saturday

A community celebration inspired by a historical Shropshire event dating back to the 13th century will be held in Wellington this weekend.
Read Article

New fireworks display company revealed for Shrewsbury Flower Show

Visitors to Shrewsbury Flower Show can be assured of a real whizz-bang finale this year with the news of a new company coming on board to put on the traditional fireworks display.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
12.8 ° C
15.6 °
10 °
81 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Sun
17 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP