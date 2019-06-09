More than 50,000 expected at today’s RAF Cosford Air Show

More than 50,000 people are expected at today’s RAF Cosford Air Show which boasts a six hour flying display and hundreds of attractions on the ground.

The Red Arrows will once again display at the RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Steven Oliver

The annual event will see the RAF Red Arrows headlining the flying display, one of only a few opportunities to see them performing in UK skies this year before they head off to the USA in the summer.

The awesome power and agility of the RAF’s Typhoon will also be showcased in the flying display. Another Air Show highlight from the Royal Air Force will be the distinctive demonstration of freefall and canopy skills from the RAF Falcons, the UK’s premier military parachute display team.

There will once again be an iconic display from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. This classic trio of a Hurricane, Spitfire and Lancaster is always an evocative display.

For those that like an explosive display the Attack Helicopter Display Team will be returning to showcase the Apache gunship helicopter accompanied by ground-based pyrotechnics.

A wide selection of other aircraft will also be taking to the skies throughout the flying programme.

Attractions on the ground

Attractions on the ground at this year’s RAF Cosford Air Show include the Vintage Village which focuses on WWII with the sights, sounds and smells of the era transporting you back in time.

The Vintage Village focuses on WWII

An RAF Zone will showcase the very best of today’s Royal Air Force. As well as hands on displays and exhibitions from all aspects of the Royal Air Force – including a mock-up Chinook helicopter!

Hangar displays include the Defence School of Aeronautic Engineering, No.1 Radio School, Defence School of Photography, RAF School of Physical Education and many more. There will also be two STEM Hangars showcasing the best that the RAF, Industry and Academia have to offer in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Pre-paid Ticket only event

People planning on going to the show are asked to make sure they do have a pre-paid ticket as tickets will not be sold on the door.

Advice for Motorists

Drivers heading to the annual air show at RAF Cosford this weekend are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to stick to the sign-posted routes.



Thousands of people attended last year’s RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Peter Reoch

Gates open at 8am with traffic queues expected to form from as early as 7am. The flying display finishes at 5.30pm and the entertainment at 7pm, so show traffic is expected to hit a peak between 4.30pm and 8.30pm.

Frank Bird, West Midlands emergency planning officer for Highways England, said:

“Extra traffic officers will be patrolling the area, particularly the M54, and we will be monitoring traffic flow so we can get people into the show as quickly and safely as possible.

“I would urge people, when they get off the M54, to follow our signposted routes to the air show rather than their sat navs to help us ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

“And if people attending the show can have their tickets and passes at hand it will speed up entry into the site.”

Motorists travelling from the Birmingham direction are advised to use the M54 to junction 3 and follow the show signs.

Those travelling from Shrewsbury and Wales should get off the M54 at junction 4 and follow signs for the event.

