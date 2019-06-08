Pedestrian injured following collision in Bridgnorth

A pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision involving a car in Bridgnorth on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision in Bridgnorth. Photo: @BridgnorthCops

The collision in which a man suffered serious injuries happened at around 12.30pm near the junction Underhill Street and New Road.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance and West Mercia Police attended the collision.

Roads in the area were closed whilst emergency services deal with the incident.

Please avoid Bridgnorth Low Town toward High Town, all access is prevented. This will be for some time. Please share this. pic.twitter.com/hMxQTIaqZV — Bridgnorth Police (@BridgnorthCops) June 8, 2019

